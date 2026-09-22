OnePlus launches N6 Lite in India at ₹16,999
Technology
OnePlus just dropped its new N6 Lite in India, aiming for budget-conscious users who still want some smart features.
Priced at ₹16,999, it brings AI tools and comes in two fun colors: Midnight Hype and Neo Green.
Roomy 6.75-inch 120Hz display, 7,000mAh battery
You get a roomy 6.75-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Unisoc T7250 chip.
There are 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB), plus a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging and 5W reverse wired charging.
N6 Lite cameras and India availability
The N6 Lite packs a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies or video calls.
It is available now at OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, the OnePlus Store app, and select retail shops across India.