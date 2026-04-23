OnePlus launches Watch 4 with titanium alloy and 1.5-inch OLED
Technology
OnePlus just launched the Watch 4, bringing a fresh titanium alloy design in Midnight and Evergreen finishes.
It's got a sharp 1.5-inch LTPO OLED display (466-by-466 pixels, up to 3,000 nits brightness)
and weighs about 68gm with the strap, so it's sturdy but still wearable.
Watch 4 uses Snapdragon W5 chip
Running on the Snapdragon W5 chip with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, the Watch 4 uses Wear OS 6 plus OxygenOS Watch 8 for smoother Google integration.
The battery lasts up to 3 days even with heavy use (or 5 in smart mode) and charges fully in about 75 minutes.