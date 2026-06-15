OnePlus announces affordable 'N' smartphone series in India

Market expansion

OnePlus expands smartphone categories in India

With the launch of the N Series, OnePlus India will now have three smartphone categories - Flagship, Nord, and the new N Series. The move is aimed at catering to a wider range of consumer needs across different price segments. Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said that the ₹18,000-₹25,000 segment is at the center of India's smartphone market today but also where expectations from technology are changing fastest.