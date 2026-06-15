OnePlus announces affordable 'N' smartphone series in India
What's the story
OnePlus has announced the launch of its new N Series smartphones in India. The company has confirmed that the first device in this series will be the OnePlus N6, which is set to debut on June 30. The N Series is aimed at consumers looking for affordable yet high-quality smartphones priced between ₹18,000 and ₹25,000.
Market expansion
OnePlus expands smartphone categories in India
With the launch of the N Series, OnePlus India will now have three smartphone categories - Flagship, Nord, and the new N Series. The move is aimed at catering to a wider range of consumer needs across different price segments. Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said that the ₹18,000-₹25,000 segment is at the center of India's smartphone market today but also where expectations from technology are changing fastest.
Target audience
Aim to strengthen position in the mid-range segment
The N Series has been designed specifically for India's younger consumers and those looking for a balance between performance and affordability. The company said that the Indian smartphone market shipped over 152 million units in 2025 and continues to evolve as users spend more time on mobile devices for daily activities. OnePlus hopes the new series will bring its software experience and product ecosystem to a wider audience while strengthening its foothold in the mid-range segment.
Launch details
OnePlus N6 will be available on Amazon
The OnePlus N6 will be the first smartphone under the new N Series. Although the company hasn't revealed specifications, pricing or availability details yet, it confirmed that more information about the device will be announced closer to launch. The phone will be available on Amazon and come in black and green color options.