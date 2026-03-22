OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro launched in India: Should you

You get 12mm titanium-coated drivers for punchy sound, support for LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio, and three levels of active noise cancelation, now up to a solid 55 dB. Six microphones plus AI-based noise-reduction are used to improve call clarity and reduce wind and traffic noise; real-world wind-noise performance varied across tests. There's Bluetooth 6.0 for spatial audio and gaming mode, plus a massive battery life: up to 54 hours total (with the charging case and ANC turned off) or about 13 hours from a 10-minute quick charge (combined charging-case and earbuds playback with ANC turned off).

Buds are worth a look if you need good ANC

If you're into bass-heavy music or want long-lasting buds that handle steady city noises such as traffic and fans fairly well, though ANC can struggle in busy, voice-heavy or windy situations, these are worth a look, especially under ₹4,000.

The ANC shines against steady sounds like fans or traffic but isn't perfect with lots of voices around (think busy offices).

Still, call quality can be clear outdoors in many conditions, but may be affected by wind or busy surroundings, and connections stay strong.

Pretty solid value for the price!