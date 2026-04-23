OnePlus Nord CE 6 launching in India May 7
Technology
OnePlus is bringing the Nord CE 6 to India on May 7, alongside the Nord CE 6 Lite.
The phone will be available in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black, so you've got some fun choices.
Ahead of launch, OnePlus has been hyping up its camera features.
Features 50MP camera and 8,000mAh battery
The Nord CE 6 packs a 50MP main rear camera with dual-axis OIS and a sharp 32MP selfie camera.
It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip with OxygenOS 16, and gamers might appreciate Touch Reflex tech for smoother play at up to 144 fps.
Battery life is impressive too: an enormous 8,000mAh battery supports super-fast charging (80W) and reverse charging (27W), plus it's built tough with an IP rating for water and dust resistance.