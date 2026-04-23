OnePlus Nord CE 6 launching in India May 7

Features 50MP camera and 8,000mAh battery

The Nord CE 6 packs a 50MP main rear camera with dual-axis OIS and a sharp 32MP selfie camera.

It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip with OxygenOS 16, and gamers might appreciate Touch Reflex tech for smoother play at up to 144 fps.

Battery life is impressive too: an enormous 8,000mAh battery supports super-fast charging (80W) and reverse charging (27W), plus it's built tough with an IP rating for water and dust resistance.