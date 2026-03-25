OnePlus might stop selling its products in Europe

OnePlus , the popular smartphone brand, is reportedly planning to shut down its operations in key global markets. The move comes as part of a strategy to focus more on the entry- and mid-range segment in India. Tipster Yogesh Brar had earlier claimed that OnePlus would be shutting down operations in certain regions including Europe.

Confirmation Selected staff members have been informed about the decision While rumors have been swirling for months, a source close to the company's inner workings has confirmed to 9to5Google that OnePlus will indeed cease operations in certain regions. This includes large parts of Europe and could begin as early as April 2026. The timeline isn't set in stone, but selected staff members have already been informed about this decision and some have even received severance packages ahead of the shutdown.

Past OnePlus scaled back European operations in 2020 In 2020, OnePlus had already scaled back its European operations, shutting down offices in the UK, Germany, and other parts of Europe. The company has since strengthened its ties with parent company OPPO. However, current market conditions such as memory/storage shortages and rising costs are expected to impact decision-making processes across brands in China.

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Uncertainty Impact on hardware support and software updates There are several OnePlus products in the pipeline, but many may not be available outside China unless explicitly mentioned. The impact on existing hardware support, software update commitments, and community forums remains uncertain. After a report hinted at the fate for the brand, OnePlus reiterated its commitment to ensuring "full guarantee of users' after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments."

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