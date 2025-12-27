Next OnePlus Nord to have a massive 9,000mAh battery inside

Tech specs

A look at the rumored specifications

Expected to launch in China sometime in January of 2026, the OnePlus Turbo is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The design is also expected to be similar to other OnePlus phones launched this year, with a squircle-shaped camera island on the top left and a glossy plastic back.