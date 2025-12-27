Next OnePlus Nord to have a massive 9,000mAh battery inside
What's the story
OnePlus is said to be working on a mid-range smartphone with an unprecedented 9,000mAh battery. The device, which could be called OnePlus Turbo, will likely have the largest battery ever seen on a OnePlus phone. According to Android Headlines, the company plans to launch this phone in India as part of its Nord series lineup.
Tech specs
A look at the rumored specifications
Expected to launch in China sometime in January of 2026, the OnePlus Turbo is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The design is also expected to be similar to other OnePlus phones launched this year, with a squircle-shaped camera island on the top left and a glossy plastic back.
Performance boost
Performance and gaming capabilities
Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, took to Weibo to tease the upcoming Turbo series. He claimed that these phones will offer "frighteningly strong" performance, battery life, and gaming capabilities compared to other devices in the same price range. The OnePlus Turbo, probably rebranded as a Nord phone in India, is likely to launch globally in March 2026 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event.