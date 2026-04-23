Onix debuts Wingspan 2.0 AI platform at Google Cloud Next
Onix just dropped Wingspan 2.0, its upgraded AI platform, at Google Cloud Next 2026.
The big promise? Making business workflows way faster: think three times quicker modernization and more than 50% less manual work.
Instead of scattered AI projects, Wingspan 2.0 helps companies bring smart automation to everything they do.
Wingspan 2.0 semantic twin 99.9% accurate
The coolest feature is Semantic Twin, which maps out company data with a super impressive 99.9% accuracy for data validation, so decisions are based on solid info, not guesswork.
Autonomous agents handle repetitive tasks behind the scenes, saving time and money for users like IBX, which says it is already seeing fewer manual chores and getting real-time insights for better service.
You can catch live demos of Wingspan 2.0 at the event right now.