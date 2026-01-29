Open-source AI models can be exploited for criminal activities: Study Technology Jan 29, 2026

A new study shows that open-source AI chatbots, like Meta's Llama and Google DeepMind's Gemma, are being used in ways researchers didn't expect—including by hackers.

After tracking thousands of servers running these models worldwide over 293 days, experts found thousands of deployments with security issues, noting hundreds of instances where guardrails had been removed and that system prompts were visible in roughly a quarter of the models they observed (with about 7.5% of those potentially enabling harmful activity).