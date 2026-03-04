OpenAI Academy's free AI courses are available to everyone
OpenAI Academy is rolling out a bunch of free AI events this spring, open to everyone worldwide.
You'll find live streams, tutorials, community groups—just sign up on their website.
Check out the live sessions
Live sessions start March 11 and run through April 1, covering things like ChatGPT for teachers and job seekers, plus Codex for software engineers.
There's also content on setting up workspaces and managing access with ChatGPT.
Hands-on tips for ChatGPT
These sessions are super practical—think hands-on tips for ChatGPT and smarter prompting.
There are also featured videos like "Prompting with Purpose: Best Practices and Techniques for ChatGPT" if you want to dig deeper.
A great opportunity for students and job seekers
Whether you're a student or just curious about AI, these free events make it easy to pick up real-world skills that could help in school or future jobs.
The Academy's resources are described as free and open to learners worldwide, so it's a solid chance to get ahead in tech without spending a dime.