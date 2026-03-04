OpenAI Academy's free AI courses are available to everyone

OpenAI Academy is rolling out a bunch of free AI events this spring, open to everyone worldwide. You'll find live streams, tutorials, community groups—just sign up on their website.

Check out the live sessions Live sessions start March 11 and run through April 1, covering things like ChatGPT for teachers and job seekers, plus Codex for software engineers.

There's also content on setting up workspaces and managing access with ChatGPT.

Hands-on tips for ChatGPT These sessions are super practical—think hands-on tips for ChatGPT and smarter prompting.

There are also featured videos like "Prompting with Purpose: Best Practices and Techniques for ChatGPT" if you want to dig deeper.