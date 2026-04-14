OpenAI acquires Hiro Finance to expand chatbot finance capabilities
Technology
OpenAI has acquired Hiro Finance, a young startup known for its smart personal finance app.
Announced by Hiro's founder Ethan Bloch on LinkedIn, the deal is part of OpenAI's push to make its AI chatbot better with business and finance tools.
As part of the move, Hiro's team will join OpenAI.
Hiro Finance shuts down April 20
Hiro Finance will shut down on April 20, 2026. If you used the app, you've got until May 13 to export your data before everything gets wiped.
The app let users plug in their salary, debt, and expenses for tailored financial advice, pretty handy while it lasted.
Fun fact: Founder Ethan Bloch has a track record of building startups that get snapped up by big names.