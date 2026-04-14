OpenAI acquires Hiro Finance to expand chatbot finance capabilities

Hiro Finance shuts down April 20

Hiro Finance will shut down on April 20, 2026. If you used the app, you've got until May 13 to export your data before everything gets wiped.

The app let users plug in their salary, debt, and expenses for tailored financial advice, pretty handy while it lasted.

Fun fact: Founder Ethan Bloch has a track record of building startups that get snapped up by big names.