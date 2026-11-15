OpenAI acquires Orchestra Bio to bolster life sciences with Rosalind
OpenAI just bought Orchestra Bio, a young San Francisco startup that builds AI tools for biotech and pharmaceutical companies.
The plan? Fold Orchestra Bio's tech and team into OpenAI's life sciences business, alongside Rosalind, making it easier (and hopefully faster) to develop new medicines.
Orchestra Bio AI streamlines drug research
Orchestra Bio's AI helps manage drug research by tracking studies, spotting delays, and cutting down on paperwork so scientists can focus on real problem-solving.
Founder Ashoka Rajendra points out that developing a drug usually takes 10 to 15 years; with this deal, OpenAI hopes to use smarter tech to make breakthroughs happen sooner.