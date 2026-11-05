OpenAI adds GIF creation to ChatGPT with Images 2.6 update
Technology
OpenAI just made ChatGPT a lot more fun: you can now create your own GIFs straight from text prompts or by uploading photos.
This upgrade comes with the Images 2.6 update, allowing you to adjust animation speed, edit frames, and share your creations.
It's a step up from before, when making GIFs in ChatGPT wasn't possible in a single step.
OpenAI adds Flare and Sunburst tools
Getting started is easy: type something like "can you make a gif of a cat dancing?" or upload an image to animate it.
You can tweak the speed and edit frames before sharing.
The Images 2.6 update also speeds up image generation overall, and OpenAI has added new tools (Flare and Sunburst) for even faster, higher-quality results, making ChatGPT an even better spot for creative projects.