OpenAI adds new security features to ChatGPT: Check details
OpenAI just rolled out two new security features for ChatGPT—Lockdown Mode and Elevated Risk labels—to help keep your data safe.
These updates are meant to reduce the chances of sneaky prompt injection attacks, where hackers try to trick the AI into spilling private info through hidden instructions.
Lockdown Mode and Elevated Risk labels
Lockdown Mode cuts off extra system connections, giving an extra layer of protection if you're dealing with sensitive stuff—think journalists or researchers.
Elevated Risk labels pop up when a feature could expose you more to outside content, so you know when to be careful while using ChatGPT's smarter tools.
It's all about keeping your info secure without making things complicated.