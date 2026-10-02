OpenAI adds plugins to Codex for planning and coordination
Technology
OpenAI has rolled out a bunch of new plugins for Codex, making it more than just a coding tool.
Now you can use Codex to help with things like planning and team coordination, basically bridging the gap with rivals like Anthropic's Claude Code and making developer life a little smoother.
Codex marketplace launches with 20+ plugins
The update introduces a marketplace where you'll find more than 20 plugins, including big names like Figma, Notion, and Google Drive, to streamline your workflow.
While the official Plugin Directory is still coming soon, these new integrations are all about helping teams work together better and get more done without bouncing between apps.