OpenAI adds plugins to Codex, strengthening competition with Claude Code

OpenAI has rolled out plugins for its Codex developer tool, letting users add new features and automate tasks. This makes Codex a stronger rival to Claude Code, which is popular for being budget-friendly.

Now, developers can bundle tools and integrations together, so Codex isn't just about coding anymore but also helps with planning and team coordination.

There are already more than 20 plugins for apps like Figma, Notion, and Slack.