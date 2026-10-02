OpenAI adds plugins to Codex, strengthening competition with Claude Code
Technology
OpenAI has rolled out plugins for its Codex developer tool, letting users add new features and automate tasks. This makes Codex a stronger rival to Claude Code, which is popular for being budget-friendly.
Now, developers can bundle tools and integrations together, so Codex isn't just about coding anymore but also helps with planning and team coordination.
There are already more than 20 plugins for apps like Figma, Notion, and Slack.
OpenAI launching plugin directory soon
OpenAI is launching a Plugin Directory soon to help users discover what's available.
The goal? Make workflows smoother and encourage teams to reuse helpful tools.
With these updates, OpenAI wants Codex to be a broader work platform that integrates tools and workflows, not just code.