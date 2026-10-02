OpenAI adds Try On and library shopping features to ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI just dropped two new shopping features for ChatGPT, and they're pretty cool.
Now you can upload a selfie or full-body photo to see how clothes and accessories might look on you; just tap the new Try On button when browsing shopping results.
ChatGPT updates use ChatGPT Images 2.5
Powered by ChatGPT Images 2.5 (so better visuals and faster results), these updates also let you save your favorite finds in a Library for later.
Plus, ChatGPT can suggest outfits based on your style or even help you track down looks inspired by celebrities.
Looks like OpenAI is stepping up its fashion game to take on Pinterest and Google.