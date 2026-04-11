OpenAI aims to build AI able to perform research tasks
Technology
OpenAI is aiming to build artificial intelligence, or AI, that can handle real research tasks, almost like a digital intern.
Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki recently shared that its AI is getting better at things like coding and solving math problems with less human help.
OpenAI sets AI researcher timeline
OpenAI hopes to have an "AI research intern" by September 2026, and a fully independent AI researcher by March 2028.
CEO Sam Altman says being open about these advances is important since they could really impact society.
For now, tools like Codex are helping with much of OpenAI's programming work, but Pachocki admits there's still work to do before AI can truly go solo in research.