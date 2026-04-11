OpenAI aims to build AI able to perform research tasks

OpenAI sets AI researcher timeline

OpenAI hopes to have an "AI research intern" by September 2026, and a fully independent AI researcher by March 2028.

CEO Sam Altman says being open about these advances is important since they could really impact society.

For now, tools like Codex are helping with much of OpenAI's programming work, but Pachocki admits there's still work to do before AI can truly go solo in research.