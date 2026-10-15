OpenAI alleges former employee showed 100+ confidential files to Apple
Technology
OpenAI says a former team member took more than 100 confidential files on their last day and made a presentation about its product plans to senior Apple executives.
This move has sparked fresh tension, as both companies are already locked in a legal fight over alleged trade secret theft tied to manufacturing tech.
Judge fast-tracks Apple OpenAI case
After Apple sued OpenAI in July, OpenAI fired back with its own claims, arguing that Apple's AI plans could benefit from its proprietary information.
A judge has fast-tracked the case, letting Apple access some OpenAI documents and approving expedited depositions of three former Apple employees.
With both sides digging in, the rivalry between these tech giants is getting even more intense.