OpenAI and Anthropic respond to 55% of Americans's AI concerns
Technology
With more people feeling uneasy about AI's impact, companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are stepping up.
A recent poll says 55% of Americans are worried about where AI is headed.
To help shift the mood, OpenAI has picked up a tech-positive podcast, while Anthropic is sending engineers into real workplaces and running training sessions to make AI feel less intimidating and more helpful.
OpenAI floats workweek, Anthropic builds tools
OpenAI is floating ideas like a four-day workweek and a public wealth fund to tackle job loss and inequality.
Anthropic is teaming up with other companies to build practical tools for different industries.
Both are also exploring how AI can make private equity smarter, all part of their push to show that AI can be a force for good if handled right.