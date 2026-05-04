OpenAI and Anthropic say Chinese labs copied US AI models Technology May 04, 2026

OpenAI and Anthropic have called out Chinese labs like DeepSeek for using "distillation attacks": basically, tricks to copy American AI models by sending tons of prompts and learning from the responses.

Anthropic says some Chinese companies made 24,000 fake accounts and hit their chatbots over 16 million times, which breaks the rules.

Chris McGuire from the Council on Foreign Relations summed it up as stealing "the weights of our best AI models," which he called some of the most valuable tech out there.