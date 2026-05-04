OpenAI and Google report AI handles 75% to 80% code
Technology
AI is now doing the heavy lifting in software development.
OpenAI's Greg Brockman shared that AI writes up to 80% of code today, a huge jump from just 20% in December.
Over at Google, Sundar Pichai said AI handles 75% of new code, up from 50% just months earlier.
PocketOS wipe underscores human oversight
With AI taking over coding, engineers are focusing more on reviewing and refining what the bots produce instead of writing everything themselves.
But it's not all smooth sailing. After an AI agent accidentally wiped PocketOS's live database (including backups) because there were no confirmation prompts, Brockman emphasized how important human oversight and accountability still are as these tools become more common.