OpenAI and Statsig settle DOJ hiring probe, pay $3.2 million
OpenAI and its former subsidiary Statsig just settled with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) after being accused of favoring foreign workers over Americans in some job openings.
While OpenAI and Statsig did not admit wrongdoing, it will pay $3.2 million, including a $1.2 million fine and $2 million set aside to pay restitution to US citizens who applied to those jobs, should the DOJ find any who were harmed.
OpenAI, Statsig must report hiring statistics
For the next three years, OpenAI and Statsig have to follow DOJ-approved hiring rules for permanent-residency jobs and send regular reports on their hiring practices, like how many applications for foreign employees they pursued, how many US citizens they interviewed, and other statistics.
This all started with a 2025 investigation that DOJ alleged both companies limited job ads and made people apply with paper forms, which DOJ alleged violated provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).
The DOJ says this is part of a bigger push to make sure companies do not shut out Americans from tech jobs.