OpenAI and Statsig settle DOJ hiring probe, pay $3.2 million

For the next three years, OpenAI and Statsig have to follow DOJ-approved hiring rules for permanent-residency jobs and send regular reports on their hiring practices, like how many applications for foreign employees they pursued, how many US citizens they interviewed, and other statistics.

This all started with a 2025 investigation that DOJ alleged both companies limited job ads and made people apply with paper forms, which DOJ alleged violated provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

The DOJ says this is part of a bigger push to make sure companies do not shut out Americans from tech jobs.