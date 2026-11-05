OpenAI announces acquisition of Pierre computer company to boost Codex
Technology
OpenAI just announced it's buying Pierre Computer Company, known for its open-source coding tools.
The plan is to level up Codex, OpenAI's AI platform for developers, by bringing in Pierre's tech and making everything smoother for people building software with AI.
OpenAI keeps Pierre computer projects open-source
Pierre's handy tools like Trees (for navigating files) and Diffs (for reviewing code) will be built right into Codex, making Git-based workflows faster and easier.
OpenAI also promises to keep Pierre's projects open-source, so current users won't lose access to things like Code Storage.
This move follows OpenAI's recent streak of tech upgrades and partnerships across the AI world.