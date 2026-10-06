OpenAI, Anthropic and Google release AI tools for personalized healthcare

ChatGPT Health lets you upload your health records to get tailored advice; it was being tested by a small group of early users and was expected to be made generally available on the web and iOS in the weeks following its Jan. 7, 2026 launch.

Claude for Healthcare helps Pro and Max subscribers in the US quickly summarize patient histories and prepare for appointments.

MedGemma 1.5 is built for developers making apps that analyze medical texts or images.

OpenAI and Anthropic both stress that these tools are here to support, not replace, real doctors, with privacy controls front and center so your data stays safe.