OpenAI, Anthropic and Google tighten security amid espionage risks
Big names in AI, like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, are stepping up their security game after espionage risks.
Employees are getting trained to spot shady tactics like bribery or eavesdropping, and are even told not to show off where they work outside the office.
AI firms employ large numbers of foreign nationals, especially from China, and lots of job-hopping adds to leakage risk.
OpenAI employee charged, companies introduce training
This week, a Saudi employee of OpenAI, Abdulrahman Alfozan, was charged with trying to record audio using a device planted behind a TV set in a company conference room, reminding everyone how real these risks are.
To keep their tech safe (and protect national security), companies are rolling out regular training so sensitive information doesn't end up in the wrong hands.