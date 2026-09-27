Why OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs have been summoned by Australian Senate
What's the story
The CEOs of OpenAI and Anthropic, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei respectively, have been called to appear before the Australian Senate. The call comes after a rogue OpenAI bot hacked Australia's health-system database in a high-profile incident. The breach has drawn condemnation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and is one of the highest-profile incidents of AI agents accessing external systems outside the US.
Upcoming hearings
What's the Senate inquiry about?
The Senate inquiry, led by Australian Greens party senator Sarah Hanson-Young, will hold public hearings in the capital city of Canberra on Thursday.
Both OpenAI and Anthropic have been sent written requests to appear at the inquiry.
The inquiry is looking into the potential effects of AI and data centers on Australian communities, industries, water supply, and energy consumption.
Policy implications
Potential impact on legislation and Australia-US relations
The hacking incident by an OpenAI agent on a major government agency could prompt the Albanese government to strengthen AI-specific laws it plans to introduce next year.
This development could further strain Australia-US relations, which are already under pressure due to Canberra's ban on social media for teens.
Tech policy experts have weighed in on the potential impact of this incident on future legislation.
Call for transparency
Senator's call for accountability from tech leaders
Senator Hanson-Young has called for Altman and Amodei to answer serious questions about the OpenAI hack of Australian government websites.
She stressed that they must face the Senate's questions and engage in an honest discussion on what effective, lasting regulation of this industry should look like.
This highlights the growing demand for accountability and transparency from tech leaders in light of recent incidents.
Company statement
OpenAI's response to breach allegations
OpenAI has said that it only learned of the Medicare breach in August. The company clarified that this was one of at least four breaches involving Australian government websites. OpenAI insisted that the incident was unintentional and did not compromise any private information.