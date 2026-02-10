OpenAI brings ads to ChatGPT in monetization shift

OpenAI has announced the start of testing ads in its ChatGPT service in the US. The move is part of OpenAI's efforts to generate revenue from its popular AI chatbot to cover development and operational costs. However, only users on the free and Go subscription tiers will see these ads. Subscribers of OpenAI's paid plans such as Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education tiers won't be exposed to any advertisements.

User experience Ads won't impact ChatGPT's responses OpenAI has sought to allay fears over the potential impact of ads on ChatGPT's responses. The company stressed that "ads do not influence the answers ChatGPT gives you" and promised to keep user conversations private from advertisers. The goal, according to OpenAI, is for ads to enhance access to more powerful features of ChatGPT while maintaining user trust for important tasks.

Personalization Ads will be personalized based on user preferences OpenAI has also clarified that ads will be tailored according to individual user preferences. The company has tested matching ads with users based on their conversation topics, previous chats, and past ad interactions. For example, a user looking for recipes may see an ad for grocery delivery or meal kits. However, OpenAI assures that advertisers won't get access to personal data but only aggregated information about ad performance like views and clicks.

