OpenAI brings bank-linked tools to ChatGPT for US Pro users

Plaid links ChatGPT to 12,000+ institutions

The tools use Plaid to safely connect with over 12,000 financial institutions, including Chase, Robinhood, and Capital One.

Your dashboard shows trends and upcoming payments, and you can disconnect any time; all your synced data are deleted within 30 days.

To try it out, head to the "Finances" section in ChatGPT or type "@Finances, connect my accounts," but for now it's only on the web and iOS for Pro users.