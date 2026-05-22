ChatGPT can now whip up Microsoft PowerPoint presentations

OpenAI has announced a new integration of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT , with Microsoft PowerPoint. The feature is currently in beta and allows users to create new slides or edit existing ones using natural language prompts. It works by pulling material from connected services like Gmail, Outlook, or SharePoint. The move comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to match the capabilities of its competitors in the market.

Feature details The integration adds a sidebar to the presentation app The new ChatGPT integration for Microsoft PowerPoint adds a sidebar within the presentation app. Users can ask the chatbot to create slides from scratch, convert notes into presentation-ready decks, or update existing presentations. The tool is designed to help users turn rough ideas into polished presentations in minutes. It can also generate new slides, reorganize content, add sections, and improve the overall flow of a presentation.

Advanced features The AI can review your presentation and identify narrative gaps The integration goes beyond just creating slides. Users can ask ChatGPT to review a presentation, identify gaps in the narrative, highlight missing information, and even suggest questions an executive audience might ask. This feature is designed to help improve storytelling, simplify complex information, and make presentations more effective. It also supports a range of editing tasks, such as rewriting content or adding visual elements like chart slides generated from tables.

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