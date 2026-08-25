ChatGPT now lets you create custom stickers for WhatsApp, iMessage
What's the story
OpenAI has introduced a new feature in ChatGPT, allowing users to create custom sticker packs from their ideas. The capability is powered by the company's latest image-generation model, ChatGPT Images 2.0. Users can now turn inside jokes, pets, reactions, and random ideas into unique sticker packs with different styles and emojis. These can be shared directly on WhatsApp or iMessage for a more personal touch in conversations.
Model advancement
ChatGPT Images 2.0
The new sticker-making feature is a part of OpenAI's continued evolution in the field of image generation.
The company says that ChatGPT Images 2.0 is designed to make it easier for users to create stickers they can actually use in conversations with friends and family.
This latest model also brings improvements in instruction following, image detail, and complexity, including the ability to generate images with dense and accurate text.
User guide
How to create a sticker pack
Creating a sticker pack with ChatGPT is simple. Users need to open the app on their mobile device and describe their idea, character, reaction, or inside joke in a prompt.
For instance, one could ask for "a cute sticker pack of my kitten."
Once the request is made, ChatGPT Images will generate the requested sticker pack, which can then be customized and shared via WhatsApp or iMessage.
Feature availability
Availability and cost
The new sticker-making feature is available to all mobile ChatGPT users around the world, at no cost. This means anyone with access to the app can create their own personalized sticker packs.
The capability is not just limited to creating stickers but also allows for more advanced image creation and editing.
Users can refine images through prompts and make changes to specific parts of an image, further enhancing their customization options.