OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admits ChatGPT struggles to track time Technology Apr 10, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has openly admitted that ChatGPT struggles with measuring time correctly.

This came up after a viral video showed the chatbot making mistakes with time calculations, a problem Altman called a "known problem."

He explained that while ChatGPT is built for conversation, it doesn't really get how to track time, but he's hopeful this could be fixed within a year.