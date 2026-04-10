OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admits ChatGPT struggles to track time
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has openly admitted that ChatGPT struggles with measuring time correctly.
This came up after a viral video showed the chatbot making mistakes with time calculations, a problem Altman called a "known problem."
He explained that while ChatGPT is built for conversation, it doesn't really get how to track time, but he's hopeful this could be fixed within a year.
Altman: ChatGPT depends on training data
Altman shared that ChatGPT depends on patterns from its training data and doesn't connect to real-world timing tools, which is why it can struggle with tracking elapsed time.
Looking ahead, he mentioned future updates may add more functionality to AI models and may involve external tools to help them handle real-world tasks better.