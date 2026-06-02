OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rethinks AI, cites hiring and layoffs
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is rethinking how AI affects jobs.
In a recent interview, he pointed out that companies truly investing in AI are actually hiring more people, not letting them go.
He also admitted some businesses use AI as an easy excuse for layoffs, even if they aren't using it much.
Altman: GPT-5.2 anxiety, human interaction endures
Altman acknowledged that OpenAI's advances, like GPT-5.2 outperforming professionals, have made people anxious about their jobs.
Still, he's optimistic: he believes most folks prefer working with other people over talking to machines, and human interaction will stay important even as technology keeps moving forward.