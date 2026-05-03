OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT may have caused harm
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently opened up about his biggest worry: what if launching ChatGPT has already caused some real harm?
Speaking at an Economic Times event, he admitted, "What I lose the most sleep over is the hypothetical idea that we already have done something really bad by launching ChatGPT."
His honesty highlights just how unpredictable new AI tech can be.
Altman calls for strict oversight
Altman made it clear that even though ChatGPT is helping people connect and learn worldwide, its impact needs constant checking.
He said that launching ChatGPT may already have caused something really bad.
With so many people using ChatGPT in schools and customer service, Altman believes strict oversight and ongoing improvements are a must to keep things safe and responsible.