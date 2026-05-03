OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT may have caused harm Technology May 03, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently opened up about his biggest worry: what if launching ChatGPT has already caused some real harm?

Speaking at an Economic Times event, he admitted, "What I lose the most sleep over is the hypothetical idea that we already have done something really bad by launching ChatGPT."

His honesty highlights just how unpredictable new AI tech can be.