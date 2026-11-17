Altman also clarified his position on home tinkering, saying he thinks "everybody should be able to buy a lot of RAM for their own computer."

He further explained that OpenAI has been constrained by various factors such as memory, rack assembly, data center capacity, or "some random component."

This is in light of AI companies buying up the world's memory supply for data centers, which has led to price hikes across devices from phones to game consoles.