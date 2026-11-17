Sam Altman wants you to have a 'lot of RAM'
What's the story
OpenAI chief Sam Altman has clarified his controversial comments about RAM in personal computers. Speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World summit, he said, "I want to be clear, I want people to have a lot of RAM." This clarification comes after his previous remarks on the Cheeky Pint podcast, where he suggested that having RAM in personal computers instead of data centers was "quite terrible."
Clarification
Altman's views on home tinkering
Altman also clarified his position on home tinkering, saying he thinks "everybody should be able to buy a lot of RAM for their own computer."
He further explained that OpenAI has been constrained by various factors such as memory, rack assembly, data center capacity, or "some random component."
This is in light of AI companies buying up the world's memory supply for data centers, which has led to price hikes across devices from phones to game consoles.
Supply challenges
He suggests sharing idle memory
Altman acknowledged the surge in RAM prices over the past few months, saying, "The world did not build out that much, and now we have seen DRAM prices, I don't know exactly, but maybe they went up 5x, 7x."
He suggested that if we're facing a memory supply shortage, an optimal solution would be to share this memory instead of having it sit idly in someone's edge device.