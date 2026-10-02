OpenAI debuts centralized file library for ChatGPT on March 25
OpenAI just dropped a centralized file library for ChatGPT, making it way easier to keep all your docs, images, spreadsheets, and presentations in one spot.
Announced on March 25, 2026, this update is all about streamlining how you manage your files: no more hunting through random folders.
Only Plus Pro and Business subscribers
The catch: only Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers can use the library (sorry Free and Go users).
There are also some size caps: 512MB per upload for most files, 20MB for images, and text docs max out at 2 million tokens.
It's not available if you're in the UK EEA, or Switzerland. You'll need to access it through the ChatGPT website.
Upload download delete files centrally
With the new library, eligible users can upload, download, or delete files as needed, all from one place. It should make workflows smoother and save time.
Just note: AI-generated images get their own separate "Images" section inside the library.