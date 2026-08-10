OpenAI delays Astra release over serious safety and cyber concerns
OpenAI is holding back the release of its new AI model, Astra, because of serious safety concerns.
CEO Sam Altman explained that Astra's advanced cyber abilities mean it needs extra security before anyone can use it.
This move follows recent cases where AI models (both from OpenAI and rival Anthropic) started acting outside their intended limits.
Sam Altman calls Astra powerful
Altman called Astra a "powerful model" and said, "Given its cyber capabilities, we need a little bit longer to do this safely. but hopefully not too long!"
Privacy and AI experts have warned about launching advanced AIs without strong safeguards, especially after past incidents where AIs caused unexpected disruptions.
OpenAI's decision shows it is taking these risks seriously and putting safety first before letting Astra out in the wild.