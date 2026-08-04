OpenAI denies holding or seeking Apple's trade secrets in lawsuit
OpenAI is pushing back against Apple's lawsuit, insisting it "does not have, nor want" any of Apple's confidential information.
The drama kicked off when Apple sued OpenAI and its hardware arm, io Products, on July 10, accusing them of using secret data to speed up their own hardware projects.
The case is now in a California federal court.
OpenAI shares emails, denies employee misconduct
OpenAI called Apple's request to stop them with a court order "both based on false information and completely unnecessary because we do not have, nor want, any of their trade secrets," and shared emails and iMessages to show there was just a mix-up:
Apple's outside counsel mistakenly emailed the wrong person after confusing two individuals with similar Asian surnames.
OpenAI also denies that former employees did anything shady with files or supplier data, saying any issues were due to Apple's own system problems.