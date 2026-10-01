OpenAI DevDay 2026 opens ChatGPT tool sharing to 1.2B users

Meet "Dots," always-on autonomous agents that handle your repetitive tasks by learning what you like.

They're live for Pro and Business Premium users, while Enterprise, Education and Healthcare users can try them in beta if admins turn them on.

Also fresh is "Codex in the cloud," which lets you run code across different environments for smoother teamwork.

And for developers, plug-in extensions now make it easier to add custom tools right into ChatGPT, so expect even more ways to use AI wherever you are.