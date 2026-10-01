OpenAI DevDay 2026 opens ChatGPT tool sharing to 1.2B users
OpenAI just wrapped up DevDay 2026, rolling out some big new features for ChatGPT and Codex.
The biggest news? Developers can now build and share their own tools with 1.2 billion weekly active users, making AI feel a lot more personal and useful in daily life.
Dots agents Codex cloud and plugins
Meet "Dots," always-on autonomous agents that handle your repetitive tasks by learning what you like.
They're live for Pro and Business Premium users, while Enterprise, Education and Healthcare users can try them in beta if admins turn them on.
Also fresh is "Codex in the cloud," which lets you run code across different environments for smoother teamwork.
And for developers, plug-in extensions now make it easier to add custom tools right into ChatGPT, so expect even more ways to use AI wherever you are.