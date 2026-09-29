OpenAI DevDay 2026: When and where to watch keynote
What's the story
OpenAI is gearing up for its much-anticipated DevDay 2026 on September 29. The event will be held at Fort Mason in San Francisco and will bring together developers for product demos, technical sessions, and workshops centered around its AI platforms. CEO Sam Altman is expected to deliver the opening keynote of the event.
Global participation
How to watch the keynote
The opening keynote at DevDay 2026 will be livestreamed for free, ensuring global participation.
Indian viewers can catch the live stream by visiting the official DevDay website and signing up for an event reminder.
The keynote is set to start at 10:30pm IST on September 29.
After the conference, OpenAI plans to upload recordings of other sessions online for wider accessibility.
Expected developments
AI agents could be a focus area
Though OpenAI hasn't confirmed any details ahead of the keynote, several possible announcements have surfaced online.
One area of focus could be AI agents, with reports indicating that internally developed "o" agents may perform tasks for longer periods with less direct input from users.
These agents could be tied to the ChatGPT Pro plan.
Product updates
ChatGPT Pro Max may also be introduced
OpenAI might also unveil a new model called GPT-6 Sol and discuss potential changes to the ChatGPT desktop experience and its conversational capabilities.
Another rumored development is ChatGPT Pro Max, a possible subscription tier that could cost around $500 per month.
Reports have also hinted at faster response generation through a possible partnership with Cerebras.
Service integration
Other potential announcements at DevDay
OpenAI may also discuss tighter integration between ChatGPT, Work, and Codex, possibly bringing these services into a more connected workflow.
The company is also planning to hold a DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on October 16. This program will focus on AI development, technical discussions, and interactions with OpenAI teams.
Similar events are also planned in Tokyo, Seoul, London, and Paris.