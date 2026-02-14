OpenAI disbands its AI alignment team
Technology
OpenAI just shut down its mission alignment team—the group that made sure their AI would actually help people.
The handful of team members are now working in other parts of the company.
This isn't just corporate shuffling. OpenAI says it's about keeping up with how fast things move in tech, but it also follows the breakup of their superalignment team (which focused on big-picture AI risks).
It signals a shift in how OpenAI handles safety and responsibility.
Joshua Achiam will lead the new effort
Joshua Achiam, who led the old alignment team, is now OpenAI's chief futurist.
He'll be teaming up with physicist Jason Pruet to help both staff and the public wrap their heads around what AI means for society—and what OpenAI stands for going forward.