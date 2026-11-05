OpenAI drops NDAs, reworks data centers, easing local power concerns
Technology
OpenAI is reworking how it runs its data centers after people raised concerns about secrecy and electricity costs.
The company is dropping nondisclosure agreements from its contracts and making sure locals are not stuck with the bill for power.
This shift comes right after voters chose leaders who want tighter rules on data centers.
OpenAI launches National Community Compact
OpenAI just launched its National Community Compact, promising to cut energy use during peak hours and send electricity back to the grid.
They are also committing to hire locally when possible.
Chris Lehane, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, said they are listening to communities and want more transparency about their projects' environmental impact.