OpenAI: EU SMBs's AI agent use rose more than eightfold
OpenAI's latest report reveals that small and midsize businesses across the EU boosted their use of AI agents more than eightfold between May and October 2026.
Even with this big jump, European companies are still playing catch-up with top firms globally when it comes to making the most of AI.
The study also highlights some pretty big differences in how quickly different EU countries are adopting these tools.
OpenAI urges European firms to invest
AI now powers more than half of business output on EU platforms, showing just how much it's changing daily work.
Lithuania recorded the highest share of agentic AI use at 85% of output tokens in September, while Slovenia reported the lowest share at 22% of output tokens.
Belgium recorded a 12.1-fold increase in weekly active AI agent users among SMBs.
OpenAI is urging European firms to go beyond experimenting and really invest in advanced AI skills and access if they want to keep up with North America's front-runners.