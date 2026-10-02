OpenAI halts GPT-6.1 Astra launch after researchers raised concerns

Cisco patched a serious flaw in its Catalyst SD-WAN Manager that could let hackers take over devices. Users are urged to update as soon as possible since there is no quick fix.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA rolled out its new Open Agent Safety Platform to help keep AI agents in check as they get more powerful.

And heads up: cybersecurity firm Huntress found hackers using ChatGPT's Custom GPTs feature to sneak malware onto people's computers, reminding us that cool tech always needs strong defenses.