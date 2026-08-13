OpenAI has secret email that lets staff reach Altman directly
What's the story
OpenAI has an unconventional internal system, dubbed "friction," that allows employees to flag workplace issues directly to CEO Sam Altman and other top executives. The system comes into play when bureaucracy or internal bottlenecks hinder the reporting of problems. Employees can use the email address friction@openai.com to report everything from technical glitches and delayed approvals to everyday workplace challenges.
Issue escalation
Leadership reviews issues
The leadership team at OpenAI reviews the issues reported through the "friction" system. If they deem an issue significant enough, it can be escalated to Altman or OpenAI President Greg Brockman.
The system has already led to some changes in company policy and practice, like testing a new parking system for employees with long commutes and improving API credit allocation processes.
System development
System revamped after Simo's listening tour
The "friction" system was already in place before, but it became more organized after Fidji Simo joined OpenAI as CEO of Applications in late 2025.
Simo launched a three-month listening tour to understand employee concerns better.
She then assigned Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Operations Irina Kofman to manage the inbox and ensure important issues were addressed.
Feedback mechanism
Monthly updates introduced
Simo also introduced monthly Slack updates so employees could track the progress of issues raised via the "friction" system.
However, not all employees see it as a solution. Some believe it can create new inefficiencies by overwhelming teams already busy with other work.
Despite these concerns, the "friction" process remains active at OpenAI even after Simo's departure in July to focus on her health and healthcare start-up.
Corporate parallels
Similarity to Amazon's customer complaint approach
OpenAI's "friction" system bears a striking resemblance to a well-known practice at Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos.
Just like employees can email OpenAI executives directly with complaints, customers could also reach out to Bezos with their issues.
If he deemed an issue important enough, he'd forward the message to the relevant team with just a question mark, signaling it needed immediate attention.