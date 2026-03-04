OpenAI in talks to provide AI tech for NATO systems

If the deal goes through, it'll set a new bar

If the deal goes through, it'll set a new bar for how AI gets used in defense—OpenAI's recent Pentagon agreement already introduced stricter rules like cloud-only deployment (so no fully autonomous weapons) and bans on mass domestic surveillance.

Plus, OpenAI says its safety researchers will be involved in how the tech is deployed.

All this is happening as NATO countries ramp up defense budgets and Apple has received clearance for use on military networks.