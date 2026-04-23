OpenAI expands healthcare push with ChatGPT for Clinicians
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new version of its AI assistant, 'ChatGPT for Clinicians.' The tool is specifically designed to assist healthcare professionals with clinical workflows like documentation, medical research, and care consultations. As part of the launch, OpenAI is offering free access to verified US-based physicians, nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), and pharmacists.
Adoption rate
Surge in AI adoption in healthcare
The launch of ChatGPT for Clinicians comes at a time when the US healthcare system is under pressure. Clinicians are dealing with more patients, more administrative work, and an ever-growing volume of medical research. A 2026 survey by the American Medical Association found that 72% of physicians now use AI in clinical practice, up from 48% the year before.
Features
How ChatGPT for Clinicians can help
ChatGPT for Clinicians is pitched as a productivity tool to help healthcare professionals save time for patient care. The platform can handle tasks like drafting referral letters, conducting literature reviews, and summarizing medical evidence. OpenAI claims that clinician usage of ChatGPT has more than doubled in the last year, with millions already using it weekly.
Security measures
Safety and privacy measures
OpenAI has stressed on safety and privacy with the launch of ChatGPT for Clinicians. The company assures that conversations won't be used to train models, and multi-factor authentication is included as an extra layer of protection. While the free version is currently limited to US-based professionals, OpenAI intends to expand globally. The company's first steps will include partnerships to pilot access for verified clinicians in other countries, depending on local regulations.