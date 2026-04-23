OpenAI expands healthcare push with ChatGPT for Clinicians

OpenAI has launched a new version of its AI assistant, 'ChatGPT for Clinicians.' The tool is specifically designed to assist healthcare professionals with clinical workflows like documentation, medical research, and care consultations. As part of the launch, OpenAI is offering free access to verified US-based physicians, nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), and pharmacists.

Adoption rate Surge in AI adoption in healthcare The launch of ChatGPT for Clinicians comes at a time when the US healthcare system is under pressure. Clinicians are dealing with more patients, more administrative work, and an ever-growing volume of medical research. A 2026 survey by the American Medical Association found that 72% of physicians now use AI in clinical practice, up from 48% the year before.

Features How ChatGPT for Clinicians can help ChatGPT for Clinicians is pitched as a productivity tool to help healthcare professionals save time for patient care. The platform can handle tasks like drafting referral letters, conducting literature reviews, and summarizing medical evidence. OpenAI claims that clinician usage of ChatGPT has more than doubled in the last year, with millions already using it weekly.

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