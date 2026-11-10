OpenAI introduces Control Room to halt models within 35 seconds
OpenAI just rolled out Control Room, a new tool that can stop model activity within 35 seconds of a decision to stop it if things start to go wrong.
This move follows some recent incidents such as Hugging Face and an Australian government data breach, and is all about making sure AI experiments stay safe and under control.
Control room tracks jobs by ID
Control Room keeps an eye on every experiment by tracking each one with its own job ID, so issues can be spotted fast.
If a threat pops up, the system can intervene in around 35 seconds and pause that particular job before more problems happen.
Plus, with its "fail closed" setup, if Control Room itself goes offline, the AI models automatically stop working, so nothing risky slips through when no one's watching.
It's another step toward keeping advanced AI research secure and responsible.