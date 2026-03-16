OpenAI is merging its video generator Sora with ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI is looking to add its Sora video generator right into ChatGPT, aiming to make chatting a lot more creative (and fun).
Sora's standalone app made some waves when it launched last year, but interest faded as users hit limits on making videos.
Generating videos isn't cheap
By combining Sora with ChatGPT, which already has 900 million weekly users, OpenAI could push its user numbers even higher and get people excited about AI-powered videos again.
But since generating videos isn't cheap (about $0.10 per second), OpenAI might bring in credit systems or premium features, so you'll likely get some free tries before needing to pay for more.