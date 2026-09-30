OpenAI is turning ChatGPT into a new app marketplace

OpenAI's new features also provide app developers with the opportunity to create interactive panels where users can use their tools while chatting with ChatGPT.

This transforms apps and services that users would have previously used through the web or a native desktop/mobile app into something that's operated directly within ChatGPT.

Developers who sign on with this system can build AI-native versions of their apps through ChatGPT, just like they would through the open web or a mobile app store.