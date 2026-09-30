OpenAI is turning ChatGPT into a new app marketplace
What's the story
OpenAI has unveiled a series of updates at its recent Dev Day event, hinting at a major shift in the traditional app store model. The company is now using ChatGPT as a platform for launching apps. The chatbot, which has 1.2 billion weekly users, will start suggesting apps during conversations when it detects that a specific app could help the user complete their task. Users can then connect and use these apps directly within ChatGPT itself.
Developer support
AI-native apps
OpenAI's new features also provide app developers with the opportunity to create interactive panels where users can use their tools while chatting with ChatGPT.
This transforms apps and services that users would have previously used through the web or a native desktop/mobile app into something that's operated directly within ChatGPT.
Developers who sign on with this system can build AI-native versions of their apps through ChatGPT, just like they would through the open web or a mobile app store.
User benefits
'Sign in with ChatGPT' and OpenAI Marketplace
The "Sign in with ChatGPT" feature lets users take their AI allowance along with them.
OpenAI has 16 launch partners for this effort, including Cognition's Devin, Notion, Vercel, T3, OpenClaw, and Dactyl.
The company also announced an enterprise app marketplace where partners can market their services. At launch, over 30 partners are offering their apps through the OpenAI Marketplace.
AI agents
Dots and the future of app usage
OpenAI's autonomous AI agents, known as Dots, could change the way users interact with apps.
Each Dot has its own cloud computer and browser and can use connected apps.
Instead of downloading different apps for various tasks, users will just tell an AI agent what they want done and it will do it for them.
This system could give app makers another way to reach customers outside of Apple and Google's app stores.